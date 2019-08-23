UrduPoint.com
Essential Steps Being Taken To Promote Skills Development : Wajiha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:48 PM

In order to overcome the challenge of unemployment in country, the government was taking essential steps to promote the quality technical and professional education among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :In order to overcome the challenge of unemployment in country, the government was taking essential steps to promote the quality technical and professional education among youth.

In this regard, the government was motivating the youth to get quality technical skills to earn respectable livelihood with in country and abroad, said Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Friday.

She stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of a Study "Adolescent Girls Voices on Enhancing Their Own Productivity in Pakistan". The study was launched by the Council Population with the support of UNICEF.

She said that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is all set to launch an APP to connect the youth especially the women to get technical education at their home, she said.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that government was facing many challenges in the education sector and most of them were relating to the women.

enrollment of out of school Children, quality education, uniform education system, were among major challenges, she said adding; the government would make any endeavor to resolve these issues.

While, highlighting the cultural and societal issues of women, Wajiha said that there was a need to change our typical behavior and mindset about the females.

She underlined the need of women empowerment in the society by creating more opportunities for them and to resolve their issues.

The government had awarded important responsibilities to the women in the different sectors, she said adding that around 273 females had been appointed as teacher out of 500 posts.

She said that actual facts and figures of the issues of women were not available. She also highlighted the issues being faced in policy making after 18th amendment, adding it had also effected the education sector. She urged to forge unity for the socio-economic development of the country.

