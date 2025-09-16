Essentials dispatched to flood-affected villages of Alipur on CM’s directives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, essential relief items including ration, tents, and clean drinking water were dispatched to flood-affected villages of Alipur through Rescue 1122 boats late last night and early this morning.

Acting on her instructions, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Communication & Works Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, and Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat left for Bait Norwala, Kotla Agar, Kanderal, Bait Borara, Lati, and Bait Mullah to visit flood-hit areas and oversee relief efforts.

The chief minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that operations for the provision of tents, clean water, dry rations, and fodder for livestock in the affected villages would be completed at the earliest.