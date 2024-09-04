ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Social Security Institution (ESSI) has unanimously approved the issuance of a universal e-card to laborers aimed at protecting their data and records of medical services.

The approval was made in the 84th ESSI governing body meeting, held at central office of the ESSI here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Labour and Chairman ESSI, Mian Adil Iqbal, Additional Secretary Industries Department, Deputy Secretary Finance Department, Deputy Secretary Labor and other members of the governing body.

The provincial minister said labour department is taking tangible steps for the welfare of workers, adding that the department was going towards digitization and very soon workers would be issued e-membership cards.

He said that the e-card would protect laborers data and records of their medical services provided at ESSI hospitals. The introduction of e-card will facilitate patients in getting services in ESSI hospitals, he added.

A detail presentation was also given to provincial minister on the implementation of decisions made in light of the recommendations of previous meeting of governing body.

Minister was briefed about condition of machines and other equipment used in ESSI hospitals.

The provincial minister issued directives to collect complete data of new X-ray machines and other equipment along with their financial estimates for discussion at the next governing body meeting.

Meanwhile, different proposals were also discussed for converting Medicare Centers (MCCs) and medical posts into solar energy system.

The governing body members approved the conversion of MCCs into solar power system. However, they also has unanimously formed an inquiry committee to investigate the reasons behind the failure and malfunctioning of the solar system of Haripur MCC.

The members also emphasized the need to raise awareness about the functions and services rendered by ESSI through social, electronic, and print media campaigns, as well as organizing seminars.

On this occasion, provincial minister Fazal Shakoor Khan also issued directives to conduct of a third-party audit of the ESSI.