UrduPoint.com

Essrani Pays Homage To Tireless Struggle Of Benazir Bhutto

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Essrani pays homage to tireless struggle of Benazir Bhutto

Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyanchand Essrani while paying glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th martyrdom anniversary said that it is the day to pay homage to the tireless struggle of Benazir Bhutto and spread her message of peace.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Giyanchand Essrani while paying glowing tribute to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on her 15th martyrdom anniversary said that it is the day to pay homage to the tireless struggle of Benazir Bhutto and spread her message of peace.

The minister, in his message on Tuesday, said that Shaheed Bibi strove for people's rights and led the country to heights of peace, prosperity, and democratic values. She like a true leader fulfilled the promise made to her father for the safety and solidarity of the nation and even death threats could not subdue her resolve, Essrani said.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fought the worst dictatorships and stood steadfast against oppression, he said adding that, on becoming the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan she took measures to transform the country into a real welfare state, presented people-friendly policies and programs, and promoted a soft image of Pakistan at the international level.

He said that the minority community in Sindh has given the status of an idol to Shaheed Bibi as she was the center of hope for the minorities and marginalized communities.

He vowed to continue struggling under the leadership of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the accomplishment of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed's mission.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Minority Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

'Effective measures to be taken to eliminate child ..

'Effective measures to be taken to eliminate child domestic labor'

2 minutes ago
 Markets diverge after China scraps travel quaranti ..

Markets diverge after China scraps travel quarantine

2 minutes ago
 Former GB minister meets Administrator East

Former GB minister meets Administrator East

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Strictly Fulfill Obligations on Arms Exp ..

Russia to Strictly Fulfill Obligations on Arms Exports to Partners - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Chinese lawmakers to review draft VAT law

Chinese lawmakers to review draft VAT law

15 minutes ago
 Governor hails Ulema for interfaith harmony

Governor hails Ulema for interfaith harmony

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.