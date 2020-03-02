UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Established An Emergency Control Room

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:58 PM

Established an emergency control room

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jacobabad, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, the district department has established an emergency control room for coronavirus at office of the deputy commissioner Jacobabad

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jacobabad, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, the district department has established an emergency control room for coronavirus at office of the deputy commissioner Jacobabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jacobabad, Muhammad Hajin Ujjan was being leading the control room.

According to DC Ghazanfar, the control room has been established for the pre information about coronavirus adding that we don't have a single patient so far, but all preparations have been done in advance.

He further said a rapid response team have been also formed to cope with coronavirus, while strict instructions have been given to all staff members to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Alert Jacobabad All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Govt imposes health emergency in KP to curb Cor ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

4 minutes ago

NAB moves new reference against Nawaz, Zardari and ..

13 minutes ago

UAE facilitates WHO’s medical supplies delivery ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus Infection Confirmed for Russian Nation ..

4 minutes ago

Multiple courses of antibiotics can make people mo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.