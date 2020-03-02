On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jacobabad, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, the district department has established an emergency control room for coronavirus at office of the deputy commissioner Jacobabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Jacobabad, Muhammad Hajin Ujjan was being leading the control room.

According to DC Ghazanfar, the control room has been established for the pre information about coronavirus adding that we don't have a single patient so far, but all preparations have been done in advance.

He further said a rapid response team have been also formed to cope with coronavirus, while strict instructions have been given to all staff members to remain alert and take precautionary measures.