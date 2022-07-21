Establishing good governance in AJK a top priority: Sardar Tanveer

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that establishing good governance in the liberated territory was one of the top priorities of his government

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that establishing good governance in the liberated territory was one of the top priorities of his government.

While talking to media in the state metropolis on Wednesday, the PM said, "Good governance was the key to resolve problems being faced by the common man, and his administration was taking steps to ensure it." Regarding the local government elections, the PM said, "Government is committed to hold transparent elections in the region as per the directives of the supreme court, and the election commission would be provided the required resources for this purpose." "Our aim is to transfer the power to the grassroots level as soon as possible so that the problems of the people can be solved at their doorstep." the PM added.

He expressed the optimism that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was ready to emerge victorious in the local government polls in AJK as it did in the by-elections held in Punjab recently.

The PM said that the government officers and employees were bound to serve the people and solving public problems should be their priority.

The performance of all government departments was being closely monitored and a comprehensive code of conduct had been laid down for the employees in order to improve their performance, he added.

"A mobile application is being developed for easy access of the people to the Prime Minister's Secretariat," he said, adding that through this application people would be able to access the Prime Minister to get their problems solved immediately in a hassle-free manner.

"Azad Kashmir is rich in natural resources and we can change the region's destiny through proper utilization of these resources," the PM added.