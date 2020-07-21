Establishing illegal bus terminals at Bara protested

All Tribal Transporters Association Monday staged a protest demonstrated in front of Peshawar Press Club against illegal bus terminals at Bara Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :All Tribal Transporters Association Monday staged a protest demonstrated in front of Peshawar Press Club against illegal bus terminals at Bara Khyber district.

Protesters who were holding banners and placards chanted slogans against illegal bus terminals being established in Bara.

Leaders of the protesters said that transporters are being forced to pay illegal amount in those bus terminals and numbers of buses were shuffled giving priority to out of turn buses after fleecing.

They said that authorities should take notice of these illegal bus terminals to address the problems of bus owners at Bara.