Establishing peace, harmony utmost priority of government: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Establishing peace and harmony is the first priority of the government on which no compromise will be made, said Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali during his visit to Supreme Command Post and reviewed the arrangements made for foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haram on Thursday.

Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahd, Director General Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East Zone Rehman Khattak, and Capital Metropolitan were also present.

Appointed Focal Person Engineer Muhammad Riaz Khan along with others visited the Supreme Command Post established for Muharram Al Haram. He inspected the control room in the Supreme Command Post, on which he was given a detailed briefing.

Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali visited Kohati Gate and other areas inside the city and reviewed the measures taken for Muharram. On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali expressed his determination that fool-proof security will be ensured during Muharram.

He said that our forces have always fought against criminal elements and their People have sacrificed their lives and the public should also cooperate with the forces.

He said that all the law enforcement agencies should keep in touch with each other and use all the resources to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram. Issued orders for uniform security and safety arrangements for meetings, processions, and other programs of all schools of thought, including the Shiites.