Establishing peace imperative to attain respectable status for country: Commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Divisional Commissioner Mahmood Javed Bhatti Thursday said that establishing peace in the country was imperative for attaining a respectable status for the country in the comity of nations.

He was addressing the Istehkam-e-Pakistan student seminar, held at Jamia Qasmia under the aegis of Central Ulema Council Punjab. He asked students that Pakistan would be considered a respectable and responsible Islamic state in the world only due to their positive role.

He said the enemies of Pakistan were hatching conspiracies against it, but the nation would foil their negative designs collectively. He said that Pakistan is our home and we would have to defend it.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Pakistan had come into being in the name of islam and it would remain till the Day of Judgment.

"We will have to play our role in strengthening the homeland," he said. He said that Pakistan's armed forced had crushed terrorism in the country and they would defend its geographical boundaries also.

Chairman Central Ulema Council Zahid Mahmood Qasmi said that Ulema Council would hold Isthekam-e-Pakistan conference from August 1 to 13 and will celebrate the Independence Day on August 14 with national enthusiasm.

He said that ulema council would also plant 100,000 saplings. He said that ulema council was standing with Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing peace and transforming the country into Riasat-e-Madina.