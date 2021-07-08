Establishing peace in Afghanistan essential for Pakistan, South Asian countries: Tabassum

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Establishing peace in Afghanistan is essential for Pakistan and South Asian countries after withdrawal of US and allied forces as the country has rendered all out support to Afghanistan and its people in most tumultuous and pressing times, President of International Think tank Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD), Dr Muhammad Tahir Tabassum said.

He said the US army withdrawal from Afghanistan was a matter of concern for India. "If it does not leave Kashmir soon, it too will have to leave in disgrace," a press release issued here said.

Commenting on the US' over two-decade long fight against Taliban, he said the dream of conquering the Afghans would never come true. The country in which the United States sent troops suffered a defeat but has not yet learned a lesson, he said.

The INSPAD President extended his appreciation for Prime Minister Imran Khan on his response to the US demands for assisting in her future counter terrorism endeavours in Afghanistan.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown national pride by responding to the United States with a 'no more' for which the entire nation should thank him." The dream of spoiling long-standing and ideal relationship between China and Pakistan has remained unfulfilled as all concerns have been allayed after the Prime Minister's statement, he mentioned.

"The civil and military leadership are on one page and the nation is always proud of its brave Armed Forces," he remarked.

He said that Pakistan has given full support to Afghans in every difficult time and Afghans are well aware of this fact.

Tabassum concluded that all India's plans and conspiracies to weaken Pakistan have failed miserably and the latter has emerged as a powerful and influential country in the region.