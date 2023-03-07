UrduPoint.com

Establishing Peace Not Possible Without Public Cooperation: DPO Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Establishing peace not possible without public cooperation: DPO Dera

District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that peace committees and businessmen play an important role in maintaining peace in the city

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that peace committees and businessmen play an important role in maintaining peace in the city.

Establishing long-lasting peace in the region and eliminating crimes is not possible without the cooperation of the people of the region, DPO said while talking with the delegations of the reconciliation committee and Traders action committee in his office.

Traders should play their role to prevent crimes and assist the police in preventing drug peddling to rid the area of the scourge of drug addiction, he said.

In the meeting, committee members Fazal Baloch, Syed Shaukat Abbas Naqvi, Muhammad Aziz, Chaudhry Shahid Raj, Zafar Abbas, Faisal Ayub and others welcomed DPO Dera on his arrival in the district and assured all possible cooperation.

Related Topics

Police All

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

25 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

25 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

4 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.