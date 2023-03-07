Establishing peace not possible without public cooperation: DPO Dera

District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that peace committees and businessmen play an important role in maintaining peace in the city

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said that peace committees and businessmen play an important role in maintaining peace in the city.

Establishing long-lasting peace in the region and eliminating crimes is not possible without the cooperation of the people of the region, DPO said while talking with the delegations of the reconciliation committee and Traders action committee in his office.

Traders should play their role to prevent crimes and assist the police in preventing drug peddling to rid the area of the scourge of drug addiction, he said.

In the meeting, committee members Fazal Baloch, Syed Shaukat Abbas Naqvi, Muhammad Aziz, Chaudhry Shahid Raj, Zafar Abbas, Faisal Ayub and others welcomed DPO Dera on his arrival in the district and assured all possible cooperation.