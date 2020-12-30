UrduPoint.com
Establishing Scientific Investigation System Top Priority: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving the quality of investigation by establishing an investigation system on scientific basis is one of his top priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving the quality of investigation by establishing an investigation system on scientific basis is one of his top priorities.

He was presiding over a meeting on the performance of regional monitoring units at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday.

The IGP said that all investigation officers should perform their duties diligently as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), so that the process of bringing cases to a logical conclusion could be made possible.

He said that after the registration of an FIR [first information report], it was Primary responsibility of the police to ensure proper investigation, and there should be no shortage of resources to strengthen the investigation wing in this regard.

He said that the function of the regional monitoring units was not to target anyone but to bring to the notice of the supervisory officers the points which were overlooked in the investigation of cases.

He said that all SPs should inform the RPO and DPO about their requirements with regard to regional monitoring units and in case of non-availability of facilities, the Additional IG Investigation should be informed immediately so that no effort should be spared to ensure timely supply. He said that close monitoring of the performance of the investigation wing should be ensured in the video link crime meeting on monthly basis and in the next crime meeting RPOs, DPOs as well as SP investigations would also participate and brief on fresh progress of cases. Issues related to regional monitoring units were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Additional IG Investigation said that the work of completion of modern application for digital monitoring of cases was being expedited.

Additional IGP Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan were also present, while DIG Investigation Lahore, SSPs Investigations of all districts and other officers participated through video link.

