Establishing Special Desk To Resolve Complaints Ordered

Published January 06, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Managing Director WASA Jawad Kaleemullah, issued orders to establish a special desk for the redressal of citizens' complaints.

He ordered to get resolved all the complaints of citizens regarding the provision of water and drainage facilities on time and permanent solutions to sewer-related complaints.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here on Friday.

He warned action in case of non-removal of complaints in the given time frame.

Meanwhile, he also ordered the Deputy Directors to make the de-silting campaign more efficient and effective in their respective limits so that the sewerage lines are cleaned and complaints resolved before the next monsoon season.

He said that said any obstruction and negligence in the uninterrupted provision of water and drainage facilities to the citizens will not be tolerated.

