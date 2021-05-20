Establishment Div notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Capt. (Re(d.) Usman Gul, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently posted under Government of Khyher Pukhtunkhawa, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of National school of Public Policy (NSPP). on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly. Hasan Asad Alvi, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, is reinstated into service without prejudice to the outcome of two pending inquiries on the issue ordered by the Election Commission, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Maria Asif Dar (0MG/BS-18), OSD, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Planning, Development and Special Initiative Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.