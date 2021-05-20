UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Div Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:05 PM

Establishment Div notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

The Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Thursday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Capt. (Re(d.) Usman Gul, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) presently posted under Government of Khyher Pukhtunkhawa, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of National school of Public Policy (NSPP). on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly. Hasan Asad Alvi, a BS-19 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, is reinstated into service without prejudice to the outcome of two pending inquiries on the issue ordered by the Election Commission, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Maria Asif Dar (0MG/BS-18), OSD, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Planning, Development and Special Initiative Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Japan records highest jump in exports in over a de ..

2 minutes ago

Authorised vaccines effective against all known Co ..

3 minutes ago

Bus Accident Kills 13, Injures 32 in Pakistan - Re ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine to Hold Military Parade August 24 to Mark ..

3 minutes ago

Good news for cricket fans: PSL 6th edition is hap ..

34 minutes ago

N.Irish leader denounces prospect of Brexit violen ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.