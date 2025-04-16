Establishment Division Delegation Visits Safe City Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM
A delegation of under-training officers from the Management Services Wing of the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, visited Safe City Islamabad on Wednesday as part of their program titled “Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Public Sector Excellence in Pakistan"
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation of under-training officers from the Management Services Wing of the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, visited Safe City Islamabad on Wednesday as part of their program titled “Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Public Sector Excellence in Pakistan.”
A public relations officer told APP that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Dr. Muhammad Iqbal welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the state-of-the-art systems in place.
He said the delegation visited the Command and Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Police Operations Center Hall, and the technology-equipped surveillance systems to observe the operational procedures and advantages of the Safe City project.
He said Safe City Islamabad plays a vital role across various departments through advanced systems, including the Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
He said the officers were also briefed on the role of modern surveillance cameras in public safety, crime prevention, and the protection of lives and property.
He said face recognition cameras installed at the city’s entry and exit points are effectively aiding in identifying suspicious individuals and enhancing security.
The delegation appreciated the advanced technological infrastructure and acknowledged the efforts of Islamabad Police. They expressed gratitude to SSP Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and his team for facilitating an insightful and successful visit.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commi ..
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Qu ..
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead hig ..
Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass pr ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..4 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts soulful Qawwali Night to preserve Pakistan’s cultural legacy3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad College pays tribute to distinguished alumnus Ambassador M. Mijarul Quayes4 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel, Party Leaders reviewed arrangements for April 18 public meeting4 minutes ago
-
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó to lead high-level business del ..4 minutes ago
-
AJK govt crackdown on private schools over salary disparities7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Rawalpindi, Engr Aamir Khattak reviews progress on GPO underpass project7 minutes ago
-
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking14 minutes ago
-
IHC sets two-week deadline for recovery of missing Afghan brothers7 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on unhealthy food business in Chiniot7 minutes ago
-
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan13 minutes ago
-
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police13 minutes ago