Establishment Division delegation visits safe city Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A delegation of under-training officers from the Management Services Wing of the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan, visited Safe City Islamabad on Wednesday as part of their program titled “Unlocking the Potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Public Sector Excellence in Pakistan.”

A public relations officer told APP that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Dr. Muhammad Iqbal welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the state-of-the-art systems in place.

He said the delegation visited the Command and Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Police Operations Center Hall, and the technology-equipped surveillance systems to observe the operational procedures and advantages of the Safe City project.

He said Safe City Islamabad plays a vital role across various departments through advanced systems, including the Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

He said the officers were also briefed on the role of modern surveillance cameras in public safety, crime prevention, and the protection of lives and property.

He said face recognition cameras installed at the city’s entry and exit points are effectively aiding in identifying suspicious individuals and enhancing security.

The delegation appreciated the advanced technological infrastructure and acknowledged the efforts of Islamabad Police. They expressed gratitude to SSP Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and his team for facilitating an insightful and successful visit.

