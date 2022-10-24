UrduPoint.com

Establishment Division Employees Get Training On Fire Safety

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management (ED&M) Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Monday arranged a fire safety training for officers and employees of Establishment Division.

The training was aimed at imparting various techniques of fire safety to the employees.

Trainers said that employing of these techniques would help reduce life losses and causalities due to fire emergencies.

The officials also inspected fire safety equipment and visited fire hydrants situated in the premises. The employees appreciated training workshop and suggested future training for awareness of workers in the division.

