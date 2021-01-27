Establishment Division gives extension to Secretary Kashmir affairs.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division Wednesday extended the current charge of Secretary, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division Lt. (Retd) Ejaz Ahmad Khan till the posting of regular secretary.

According to a notification issued here, additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division Lt.

(Retd) Ejaz Ahmad Khan, a BS-21officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as, secretary KA-GB has been directed to continue working as his present position for further three months with affect from 19-01-2021 or till the posting of regular incumbent whichever is earlier.

Tahir Ali, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is granted medical leave w.e.f 26-01-2020 to 05-05-2020 and leave on half average pay w.e.f 06-05-2020 to 30-06-2020 subject to title, said notification.