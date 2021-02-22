Establishment Division granted time to comment in MTI Ordinance case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted more time to establishment division to submit comments in case against Federal Medical Training Institute (MTI) Ordinance pertaining to PIMS hospital.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case against MTI Ordinance filed by PIMS employees.

At the outset of hearing, the court also extended its stay order on any action against PIMS employees under new law till next date.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till April 5, on the request of establishment division.