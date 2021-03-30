Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the notification of Establishment Division, Mansoor Ahmed Khan Baloch, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Baluchistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly Ms. Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted as officer on special duty (OSD), Establishment Division is granted extension in leave on Half Average Pay (Ex-Pakistan) for a period with effect from 15-03-2021 to 31-03-2021 subject to title, the notification said.

Government of Pakistan has no objection on her preceding abroad subject to the condition that there will be no foreign exchange liability on the part of Government of Pakistan during her travel and stay abroad, the notification added.

While Ahmed Hussain Soomro, Assistant Professor (BS-18), Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad is hereby relieved with immediate effect and is further directed to report to his parent department i.e. Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad under Federal education and Professional Training Division, the notification said.