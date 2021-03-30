UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 04:27 PM

Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the notification of Establishment Division, Mansoor Ahmed Khan Baloch, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Baluchistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly Ms. Nasheeta Maryam Mohsin, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted as officer on special duty (OSD), Establishment Division is granted extension in leave on Half Average Pay (Ex-Pakistan) for a period with effect from 15-03-2021 to 31-03-2021 subject to title, the notification said.

Government of Pakistan has no objection on her preceding abroad subject to the condition that there will be no foreign exchange liability on the part of Government of Pakistan during her travel and stay abroad, the notification added.

While Ahmed Hussain Soomro, Assistant Professor (BS-18), Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad is hereby relieved with immediate effect and is further directed to report to his parent department i.e. Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad under Federal education and Professional Training Division, the notification said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Exchange Education Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Tsunami warning, offshore power focus of Pak-China ..

4 seconds ago

27-player women emerging camp to begin on 3 April

9 minutes ago

Ruet-e-Hilal committee to meet in Peshawar for Ram ..

7 seconds ago

BioNTech raises Covid vaccine output goal to 2.5 b ..

8 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

5 minutes ago

Syria 'Expects Nothing' From Ongoing EU-UN Donor C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.