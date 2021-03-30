Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Secretariat Group (SG) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Captain (Retd) Sikandar Qayyum, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) under Communications Division was transferred and directed to report Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Mrs. Shabnam Amir Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group presently posted as Joint Secretary, Establishment Division was transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division with effect from 15-03-2021, said the notification.

The officer was also granted three moths leave on full pay (LFP) with effect from 15-03-2021, subject to title and until further orders.

Syed Sibt-e-Abbas Zaidi, a officer of the Secretariat Group, has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary (BS-19) in the National Heritage and Culture Divison on 17-03-2021 upon his promotion as Joint Secretary (BS-20), the notification added.