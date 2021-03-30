UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Secretariat Group (SG) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Captain (Retd) Sikandar Qayyum, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently posted as Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) under Communications Division was transferred and directed to report Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Mrs. Shabnam Amir Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group presently posted as Joint Secretary, Establishment Division was transferred and posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Establishment Division with effect from 15-03-2021, said the notification.

The officer was also granted three moths leave on full pay (LFP) with effect from 15-03-2021, subject to title and until further orders.

Syed Sibt-e-Abbas Zaidi, a officer of the Secretariat Group, has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary (BS-19) in the National Heritage and Culture Divison on 17-03-2021 upon his promotion as Joint Secretary (BS-20), the notification added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shabnam NHA Post From

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

1 hour ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

1 hour ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

1 hour ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.