Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings Of Officers

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Wednesday issued a notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the notification, flt Lt (Retd) Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, is appointed to BS-I9, on Acting Charge Basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On appointment, Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima will remain posted as Deputy Secretary, Establishment Division, until further orders.

Similarly, Ms.Adeela Hafeez, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of Punjab, is appointed to BS-19, on Acting charge basis, in that Service with immediate effect.

On appointment, the services of Ms. Adeela Hafeez will remain at the disposal of Government of the Punjab until further orders.

While Tarique Manzoor, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is appointed to BS-19, on Acting charge basis, in that Service with immediate effect.

On appointment, the services of Tarique Manzoor will remain at the disposal of Government of the Sindh until further orders.

Muhammad Khizer Afzal, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of Punjab, is appointed to BS-19, on Acting charge basis, in that Service with immediate effect.

On appointment, the services of Muhammad Khizer Afzal will remain at the disposal of Government of the Punjab until further orders, the notification said.

Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, a BS-18 officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is appointed to 13S-19, on Acting Charge Basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On appointment, Ms. Qurat-ul-Ain Memon is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, with immediate effect and until further orders, the notification added.

