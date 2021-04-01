UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings Of Officers

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:59 PM

Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

Establishment Division on Thursday issued a notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Thursday issued a notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the notification, Hassan Haren Hote, a BS-19 (Acting Charge) officer of PAS, presently serving under Government of Baluchistan, is promoted to BS-19, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On promotion, the services of Hassan Haren Hote will remain at the disposal of Government of Baluchistan, until further orders.

Similarly, Kunwar Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, a BS-I8 officer of PAS, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is promoted to BS-19, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On promotion, the services of Kunwar Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi will remain at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, until further orders.

While, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a BS-19 (Acting Charge) officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is promoted to BS- 19, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect, said the notification.

On promotion, the services of Fuad Gaffar Soomro will remain at the disposal of Government of Sindh, until further orders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Government

Recent Stories

Hammad declares CPEC as most important project for ..

2 minutes ago

SECP organizes Webinar on Venture Capital, Private ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast

2 minutes ago

Registration of 325 NPOs and NGOs cancelled

2 minutes ago

63 police officials promoted

2 minutes ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Abu Dhabi Ports&#039; COVI ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.