Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Thursday issued a notification of transfers and postings of various officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

According to the notification, Hassan Haren Hote, a BS-19 (Acting Charge) officer of PAS, presently serving under Government of Baluchistan, is promoted to BS-19, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On promotion, the services of Hassan Haren Hote will remain at the disposal of Government of Baluchistan, until further orders.

Similarly, Kunwar Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi, a BS-I8 officer of PAS, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is promoted to BS-19, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect.

On promotion, the services of Kunwar Ejaz Khaliq Razzaqi will remain at the disposal of Government of the Punjab, until further orders.

While, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, a BS-19 (Acting Charge) officer of PAS, presently posted under Government of Sindh, is promoted to BS- 19, on regular basis, in that service, with immediate effect, said the notification.

On promotion, the services of Fuad Gaffar Soomro will remain at the disposal of Government of Sindh, until further orders.