Establishment Division notified transfers, postings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP).

According to the notification, Sahabzada Bilal Omer, a BS-19 officer of PSP, presently serving under Government of the Punjab was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Baluchistan with immediate effect and until further orders.

This notification was being issued under Rotation Policy 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer could not be posted in geographical limits of Government of the Punjab for a period of two years, from the date of joining at a station outside the geographical limits of Government of the Punjab, the notification said.

Similarly, Haroon Rashid Khan, a BS-18 officer of PSP presently serving under Government of the Punjab was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect and until further orders.

This notification was being issued under Rotation Policy 2020 and as per its para 13, the officer could not be posted in geographical limits of Government of the Punjab for a period of two years from the date of joining at a station outside the geographical limits of Government of the Punjab, said the notification.