Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

The Establishment Division on Friday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of the Office of Management Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Friday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of the Office of Management Group .According to a notification Waqas Ahmad Barlas, a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently at the disposal of President's Secretariat (Public), on deputation basis, was promoted to BS-19, in the Secretariat Group, on Acting Charge basis with immediate effect. On promotion, Waqas Ahmad Barlas was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Interior Division with immediate effect and until further orders,said a notification.

Similarly, Muhammad Ashraf Khan, a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently posted as Section Officer, National Heritage and Culture Division was promoted to BS-19, in the Secretariat Group on Acting Charge basis with immediate effect.

On promotion, Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan was posted as Deputy Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division until further orders,the notification added.