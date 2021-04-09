UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Division Notified Transfers, Postings Of Officers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

Establishment Division notified transfers, postings of officers

The Establishment Division on Friday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of the Office of Management Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Friday ordered transfers and postings of various officers of the Office of Management Group .According to a notification Waqas Ahmad Barlas, a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently at the disposal of President's Secretariat (Public), on deputation basis, was promoted to BS-19, in the Secretariat Group, on Acting Charge basis with immediate effect. On promotion, Waqas Ahmad Barlas was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Interior Division with immediate effect and until further orders,said a notification.

Similarly, Muhammad Ashraf Khan, a BS-18 officer of Office Management Group, presently posted as Section Officer, National Heritage and Culture Division was promoted to BS-19, in the Secretariat Group on Acting Charge basis with immediate effect.

On promotion, Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan was posted as Deputy Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division until further orders,the notification added.

Recent Stories

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Z ..

13 minutes ago

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Z ..

13 minutes ago

20234 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 8 died in 24 hours ..

2 minutes ago

Albanian air traffic normalized after controllers' ..

2 minutes ago

Rose hopes to stretch lead with early charge at Ma ..

7 minutes ago

Donbas 'Liberation' by Force Unacceptable for Kiev ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.