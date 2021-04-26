Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting of officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday issued a notification, directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers. According to a notification, Omer Rasul has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-22/PAS) in this Division with immediate effect.

Similarly, Saba Asim has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary (BS-19/Acting charge) on 12.04.2021 and also assumed the charge of the same post in (BS-19/PAS) on a regular basis in the same Division on the same date, the notification said.

While, Shahbano has relinquished the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 20.04.202 I, said the notification added.