UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Division Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting of officers

The Establishment Division on Monday issued a notification, directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday issued a notification, directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers. According to a notification, Omer Rasul has relinquished the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-22/PAS) in this Division with immediate effect.

Similarly, Saba Asim has relinquished the charge of the post of Deputy Secretary (BS-19/Acting charge) on 12.04.2021 and also assumed the charge of the same post in (BS-19/PAS) on a regular basis in the same Division on the same date, the notification said.

While, Shahbano has relinquished the charge of the post of Section Officer (BS-18/0MG) in this Division with effect from 20.04.202 I, said the notification added.

Related Topics

Same Post From

Recent Stories

Local leadership requested PM for tax, power tarri ..

1 minute ago

US Ambassador to UN Urges International Community ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hits Q1 Targets on EpiVacCorona, CoviVac Pr ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner visits isolation ward in Nawabshah

1 minute ago

Pak Army personnel visits different areas to ensur ..

5 minutes ago

DC urges citizens to strictly implement COVID-19 S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.