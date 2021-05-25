Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting

The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directingtransfer and posting of high ranking officials in different departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directingtransfer and posting of high ranking officials in different departments.

According to a notification, Waqar Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Secrtariat Group, presently posted as member Prime Minister's Inspection Commssion (PMIC), on deputation is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, President Secretariat (Pulic) with immediate effect until further orders .

While deputation period of Shahzad Ahmad Malik (BS-20) Secretarial Group presently posted at disposal of National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Lahore, is extended for further period of two years with immediate effect 2-10-2021 and until further orders.