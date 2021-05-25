UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Division Notifies Transfer, Posting

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:29 PM

Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting

The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directingtransfer and posting of high ranking officials in different departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directingtransfer and posting of high ranking officials in different departments.

According to a notification, Waqar Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Secrtariat Group, presently posted as member Prime Minister's Inspection Commssion (PMIC), on deputation is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, President Secretariat (Pulic) with immediate effect until further orders .

While deputation period of Shahzad Ahmad Malik (BS-20) Secretarial Group presently posted at disposal of National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Lahore, is extended for further period of two years with immediate effect 2-10-2021 and until further orders.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

17 minutes ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

47 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.