Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Tuesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Muhammad Saleem, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as deputy secretary, National food Security and Research Division is transferred and posted as deputy secretary, Aviation Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ambreen Zaidi has assumed the charge of the post of officer on special duty (BS-18/0MG) on 27.08.2020 and also relinquished the charge of the same post in this Division on 24.05.2021.