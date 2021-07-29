Establishment Division notifies transfer, posting of high raking officers

Establishment Division Thursday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Establishment Division Thursday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued here, Nadeem Irshad Kayani, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary, Science and Technology Division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Shabnam Amir Khan, a BS-20 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty, Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.