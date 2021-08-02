UrduPoint.com

Establishment Division Notifies Transfer, Posting Of Officers

Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:32 PM

The Establishment Division on Monday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Monday notified transfer and posting of high ranking officers.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khalifa, a BS-19 officer of Postal Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, Federal education and Professional Training Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Benazir Income Support Programme, on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Likewise, Ayezza Sattar (0MG/BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Section Officer, Science and Technology Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

More Stories From Pakistan

