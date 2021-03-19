Establishment Division notifies transfers, postings of high ranking officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division Friday directed transfers and postings of some high ranking officers of Secretariat Group and Pakistan Administrative Service with immediate effect.

According to the notification, Syed Sibt-e-Abbas Zaidi, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary, National Heritage & Culture Division, is promoted to BS-20 in that Group, on regular basis, w.e.f. February 26,2021. On promotion, Syed Sibt-e-Abbas Zaidi, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary, Industries & Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Khaiid Javed, a BS- 19 officer of the Secretariat Group, presently posted as Deputy Secretary Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony division transferred and posted as deputy Secretary Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division.

While Ms. Zahra Dastgir, a BS- l 7 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under Government of Sindh is promoted to BS-18 on a regular basis in that service, with immediate effect.