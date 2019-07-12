UrduPoint.com
Establishment Division Notifies Transfers, Postings

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Establishment Division notifies transfers, postings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Establishment Division Friday notified transfers and postings of three bureaucrats belonging to different ministries and divisions.

According to notifications, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) currently posted as Secretary Communication Division, was transferred and posted as Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Division.

Similarly Jawwad Rafique Malik, BS-22 officer belonging to PAS currently working as National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman was transferred as Secretary Communication Division, while Capt (Retd) Sikandar Qayyum, BS-21 officer of PAS presently working as Additional Secretary Interior Division, was posted as NHA chairman.

