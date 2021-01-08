Establishment Division notifies various transfers and postings

The Establishment Division Friday issued notifications regarding the transfers and postings of various bureaucrats belonging to different groups to different ministries and divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division Friday issued notifications regarding the transfers and postings of various bureaucrats belonging to different groups to different ministries and divisions.

According to the notification, officer belonging to the Pakistan Administrative Services, a BS-22 officer Naveed Kamran Balouch has relinquished the charge of the post of Secretary, Finance Division Islamabad on December, 28, 2020.

The current charge of the post of Secretary, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division has granted to Lt. (Retd.) Ejaz Ahmad Khan a BS-21officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted a Additional Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, is extended for a further period of three months with affect from 19-10-2020 or till the posting of regular incumbent whichever is earlier.

Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under government of Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Umer Nawaz Khan, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group on his retirement from Government service on attaining the age of superannuation, has relinquished the charge of the Deputy Secretary (BS-19) Finance on 4 January, 2021.

The un-availed portion of leave on full pay of Shafqat Ali Chachar, Section Officer (BS-18), is granted vide this Division's Notification of even number dated 09.08.2019 from 16.08.2019 to 22.08.019 is cancelled, said notification.