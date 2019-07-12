UrduPoint.com
Establishment Division Notify Various Transfer And Postings

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Establishment Division notify various transfer and postings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Establishment Division Friday issued several notifications regarding the transfers and postings of various bureaucrats belonging to different ministries and divisions.

According to the notifications, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) currently posted as Secretary Communication Division, was transfer and his services posted as Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication division, similarly Jawwad Rafique Malik, BS-22 officer belong to PAS posted as Chairman National Highway Authority, was transfer and posted as Secretary Communication Division.

While Capt. (Retd) Sikandar Qayyum, BS-21 officer of PAS presently working as Additional Secretary Interior Division, was transfer and posted as Chairman National Highway Authority, under communication division.

