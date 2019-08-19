UrduPoint.com
Establishment Division Saves Rs20.5 Million Under Austerity Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 04:09 PM

The Establishment Division has saved Rs20.5 million during fiscal year 2018-19, curtailing its spending under the austerity drive launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government soon after coming into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Establishment Division has saved Rs20.5 million during fiscal year 2018-19, curtailing its spending under the austerity drive launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government soon after coming into power.

Budget rationalization and austerity measures resulted in surrender of Rs37.764 million and savings of Rs20.5 million in the FY 2018-19, the one-year performance report shared by Establishment Division said.

The division has implemented Internal Communication (IC) Module of E-Office in its all wings with an average of more than one thousand e-files per month that helped the division bringing transparency and efficiency in its internal affairs, besides reducing its stationary expenses.

Human Resource Management System (HRMS) has been developed in-house to provide a unified platform for the automation and implementation of core business processes including transfer/posting.

According to the report, Data Processing Management Unit is being established for designing, creating and managing the data repositories, and clearing outstanding backlogs.

The document said the finance division given outstanding arrears of Rs8,393.24 million to Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Funds to ensure smooth execution of welfare services for federal government employees.

