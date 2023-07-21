Establishment of 30 bedded hospital in district Shiger approved: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani

Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said administrative approval was issued for the establishment of 30 bedded hospital in Shiger at a cost of around Rs 200 million

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) : Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said administrative approval was issued for the establishment of 30 bedded hospital in Shiger at a cost of around Rs 200 million.

In an official statement he said, the people of this area were deprived of adequate medical facilities for ages. He informed that this project will be executed at a fast pace and the suffering of locals in terms of medical treatment will be alleviated very soon.