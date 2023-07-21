Open Menu

Establishment Of 30 Bedded Hospital In District Shiger Approved: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Establishment of 30 bedded hospital in district Shiger approved: Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani

Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said administrative approval was issued for the establishment of 30 bedded hospital in Shiger at a cost of around Rs 200 million

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) : Chief Secretary (CS) Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani on Friday said administrative approval was issued for the establishment of 30 bedded hospital in Shiger at a cost of around Rs 200 million.

In an official statement he said, the people of this area were deprived of adequate medical facilities for ages. He informed that this project will be executed at a fast pace and the suffering of locals in terms of medical treatment will be alleviated very soon.

Related Topics

National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

17 minutes ago
 Education investment yields remarkable results in ..

Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023 ..

17 minutes ago
 MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HM ..

MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Respons ..

Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Response Strategy finalised

17 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into U ..

Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into US Congresswoman Greene - Lette ..

17 minutes ago
Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

22 minutes ago
 Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From German ..

Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonmen ..

Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonment of Kashmiri political leader ..

22 minutes ago
 Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo fin ..

Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo finish

22 minutes ago
 Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of Whi ..

Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of White House race

17 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan