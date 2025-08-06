Open Menu

Establishment Of 8 Illegal Housing Schemes Stopped

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) enforcement team has thwarted the establishment of eight illegal housing schemes and Katchi Abadies in Dijkot area by demolishing their infrastructure.

An FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that a team discovered that some developers were attempting to establish housing schemes and four Katchi Abadies in Chak No.262-RB and Chak No.263-RB under the Names of Gulshan-e-Habib, New Gulberg, Hidayat Town and Ali Garden.

The FDA team took decisive action and demolished roads, boundary walls and other structures.

Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Estate Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa supervised the operation, he added.

He said that the developers have also been warned to fulfill all legal requirements and departmental conditions to get official approval for their housing schemes. In case of failure to comply could lead to further legal action including criminal proceedings against the offenders, he added.

He also advised the public to verify legal status of any housing scheme before purchasing a plot or making an investment to avoid future difficulties and complications.

