Establishment Of A Special Overseas Bench In The Islamabad High Court Is A Practical Proof Of Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s Personal Dedication And Efforts. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 04:13 PM

Establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a practical proof of Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s personal dedication and efforts. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking special steps to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and to integrate them into the national mainstream. Leader Q-League

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League is trying to provide relief to people from all walks of life.He said that the overseas Pakistani community is of great importance to the PML-Q leaders.

The establishment of special courts by overseas Pakistanis is a practical proof of Chaudhry Salik Hussain’s love for overseas Pakistanis. For the first time, during the tenure of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the services of bringing the bodies of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan for free were started.

The establishment of a special overseas bench in the Islamabad High Court is a practical testament to the personal dedication and efforts of Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

