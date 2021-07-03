UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of Baba Guru Nanak University To Bring Development, Prosperity: Brig (r) Ijaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:22 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Saturday said the establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University would bring development and prosperity to the area

He said this after laying the foundation stone of academic block at the Baba Guru Nanak University which would be constructed at a cost of Rs 200 million.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister said that the women should must avail educational facilities as it was utmost necessary to develop a healthy society.

He said the new block would have rooms for curriculum activities besides offices for administrative affairs.

The minister said that Phase-I of the university would be completed with an amount of Rs 2.15 billion whereas the project would be completed at a cost of Rs.

8 billion.

He said that the district administration had acquired the 107 acres of land for the university.

All required funds for the Baba Guru Nanak University will be provided by the government, he said.

He said that the allocated university funds would be utilized in a appropriate manner adding that there were complaints about fund-raising for the university, which was intolerable.

The Punjab government was establishing new universities in the province as it believed in serving the people without personal liking and disliking, he added.

All out resources were being utilized to resolve the problems of the people, he said adding a new district jail would be constructed at a cost of Rs 100 million in the area.

He said network of roads was being laid throughout the district to facilitate the local people.

