Establishment of BINS for curing of raising metal diseases inevitable: Abdullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah on Tuesday said that the setting up of the Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences (BINS) for the treatment of increasing mental diseases was inevitable in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the Institute of Neurological Sciences here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Hameed Zahri, Dean PGMI Neurophysician Professor Dr. Noor Muhammad Khosa, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Governance Specialist Abdul Qadir Nasir, Additional Director PGM Dr. Mir Abdul Qadir, Assistant Chief P&D Syed Saifullah, Section Officer Aziz Ahmed Sub Divisional Engineer B&R Shahid Nawab and Sub Engineer B&R Muhammad Yousuf.

Dean PGMI Neurophysician Professor Dr. Noor Muhammad Khosa gave a briefing about the Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences at the meeting.

The secretary of health while addressing the meeting said that the establishment of Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences for the treatment of increasing mental diseases was predictable saying that Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences would start functioning in the same year for which funds were being arranged.

The burden of neurological diseases in Pakistan is very high and it is quite common among children, twenty per cent of children in the five million disabled population suffer from mental retardation and developmental disorders, he said.

The secretary said that the death rate from stroke was also very high, epilepsy, dementia and Parkinson's disease, CNS infection, there would be progress in the treatment of spinal cord injury, headache, back pain, neck pain etc.

Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences, it is time to accelerate progress and raise hope in the fight against mental illness, he said.