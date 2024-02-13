Open Menu

Establishment Of BINS For Curing Of Raising Metal Diseases Inevitable: Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Establishment of BINS for curing of raising metal diseases inevitable: Abdullah

Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah on Tuesday said that the setting up of the Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences (BINS) for the treatment of increasing mental diseases was inevitable in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah on Tuesday said that the setting up of the Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences (BINS) for the treatment of increasing mental diseases was inevitable in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the Institute of Neurological Sciences here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Abdul Hameed Zahri, Dean PGMI Neurophysician Professor Dr. Noor Muhammad Khosa, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri, Governance Specialist Abdul Qadir Nasir, Additional Director PGM Dr. Mir Abdul Qadir, Assistant Chief P&D Syed Saifullah, Section Officer Aziz Ahmed Sub Divisional Engineer B&R Shahid Nawab and Sub Engineer B&R Muhammad Yousuf.

Dean PGMI Neurophysician Professor Dr. Noor Muhammad Khosa gave a briefing about the Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences at the meeting.

The secretary of health while addressing the meeting said that the establishment of Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences for the treatment of increasing mental diseases was predictable saying that Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences would start functioning in the same year for which funds were being arranged.

The burden of neurological diseases in Pakistan is very high and it is quite common among children, twenty per cent of children in the five million disabled population suffer from mental retardation and developmental disorders, he said.

The secretary said that the death rate from stroke was also very high, epilepsy, dementia and Parkinson's disease, CNS infection, there would be progress in the treatment of spinal cord injury, headache, back pain, neck pain etc.

Balochistan Institute of Neurological Sciences, it is time to accelerate progress and raise hope in the fight against mental illness, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Progress Nasir Same From Million

Recent Stories

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation dr ..

KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago
 2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economi ..

2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college

4 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the ..

ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..

8 minutes ago
 Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahaw ..

Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar

8 minutes ago
 FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 mont ..

FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months

8 minutes ago
 SFA to work on self-assessment program

SFA to work on self-assessment program

8 minutes ago
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese cu ..

Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..

15 minutes ago
 LESCO disconnects WASA connections

LESCO disconnects WASA connections

15 minutes ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

15 minutes ago
 Commitment, time management must be inculcated in ..

Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..

5 minutes ago
 Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in ..

Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed for bringing more improvements in a ..

Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan