Establishment Of Business Facilitation Centre To Improve Economic Activities: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 07:23 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak said that establishment of Business Facilitation Centre at Tehsil Office would surely help promote business activities by addressing concerns of business community.

During his visit at the Centre, the Commissioner remarked that economic stability was of vital importance for progress and prosperity of the region.

He added that Business Facilitation Center will help remove undue regulations and provide much needed relief to the business men. About 106 services under Federal and provincial departments will be provided to citizens.

On this occasion, Director Development Robeena Kausar gave detailed briefing to the Commissioner Aamir Khattak. She remarked that the upgradation of Business Facilitation Centre was heading forward with fast pace.

