Establishment of cancer, liver hospitals in South Punjab discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Member National Assembly (MNA), Ahmed Hassan Daher met Acting Vice Chancellor of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood here on Monday.

They discussed matter of setting up cancer and liver transplant hospital in South Punjab, said a press release issued here.

Dr Ijaz Masood apprised the MNA about the NMU's problems, progress of Nishtar-II besides deficiency of senior teaching faculty and various research projects also came under discussion during the meeting.

Ahmed Hassan Daher ensured NMU administration of his full support in this connection.