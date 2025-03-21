Establishment of Climate Change Authority on cards; Govt informs SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Draft rules for establishment of the Climate Change Authority has been finalized for approval of the ministry of law while the government is looking for a purely Pakistani expert of the filed to be appointed a head of the new authority.

This was stated by the Attorney General for Pakistan to the five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court during hearing a petition regarding delay in establishment of Climate Change Authority.

The case hearing regarding the establishment of the Climate Change Authority was conducted by a five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that climate change is a serious issue. The government should move at the speed of a cheetah.The Additional Attorney General informed the court that an advertisement for the appointment of the chairman had been issued for the third time. Justice Jamal asked why the previous two advertisements had not been successful.

The Additional Attorney General explained that the top candidate among the shortlisted three was found to hold dual citizenship. The government's policy prohibits the appointment of dual citizens to high-ranking positions.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail commented that for the high standard of candidates being sought, some compromises might be necessary. He noted that the real issue lies with the provinces and questioned how the authority would function there.

The Additional Attorney General responded that members from the provinces had already been appointed to the authority.

Justice Amin-ud-Din remarked that Faisal Amin had been nominated as the climate change member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and noted that he is the Chief Minister's brother. A university vice-chancellor had been appointed as a member from Balochistan.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail said that he knew the member from Balochistan and noted that the individual had no expertise in this field. Members from Punjab and Sindh had been nominated from the bureaucracy. The Additional Attorney General stated that the provinces would be contacted to nominate technocrats.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail inquired whether the authority's rules had been formulated. The Additional Attorney General replied that a draft of the rules had been prepared and would be sent to the Ministry of Law for approval.

During the hearing, Secretary of Climate Change Zulfiqar Younus informed the court that 752 applications had been received last time. Justice Jamal Mandokhail asked why the other two shortlisted candidates had not been considered. The secretary responded that the remaining two candidates did not fully meet the criteria. He added that some applicants reside abroad and face delays in coming to Pakistan.

The petitioner's lawyer, Mian Samiuddin, argued before the court that this is a case related to fundamental rights and that finding a purely Pakistani expert seemed difficult. He noted that the Climate Change Authority had been inactive since 2017.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing for one month.