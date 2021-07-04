Establishment of cold storage facility at the airport, improve mango exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Mango growers has called upon the government to establish cold storage facility at Multan International Airport to improve export of the fruit and help generate maximum foreign exchange.

The mango exporters as well as progressive growers have to travel Lahore, Islamabad or Karachi for shipment of mangoes which increase cost and reduces profit margin, said Progressive Mango Growers Multan (PMGM) president Muhammad Tariq Khan.

He stated that construction of cold storage was of vital importance as it would help keep perishable commodities safe and secure. Sometimes, the flights operation underwent delay and in this situation, the cold storage would be of vital importance.

Saleem Akhtar Mahay, another progressive farmer, hailed Agriculture Transformation Plan of the incumbent government.

He stated that there was record production of different crops including mango, sugarcane, maize, wheat and rice while Pakistani mangoes were highly popular across the world and suggested to set up of cold storage at local airport.

The growers have to transport mangoes to Lahore or Karachi, by trucks or other vehicles which increases expenditures and thus reduces profit margin he added.

He also suggested lowering of middle men role in sale of agricultural commodities. Although, it is very difficult to abolish role of middle men as they have deep roots in crops marketing system but the government's effective policies can help growers to earn maximum profit, he said.

Ahmed Nawaz, another farmer also proposed the government to ensure early payments to growers against their produce and suggested for introduction of cold storage facility at Internaional Airport Multan.