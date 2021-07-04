UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Establishment Of Cold Storage Facility At The Airport, Improve Mango Exports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Establishment of cold storage facility at the airport, improve mango exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Mango growers has called upon the government to establish cold storage facility at Multan International Airport to improve export of the fruit and help generate maximum foreign exchange.

The mango exporters as well as progressive growers have to travel Lahore, Islamabad or Karachi for shipment of mangoes which increase cost and reduces profit margin, said Progressive Mango Growers Multan (PMGM) president Muhammad Tariq Khan.

He stated that construction of cold storage was of vital importance as it would help keep perishable commodities safe and secure. Sometimes, the flights operation underwent delay and in this situation, the cold storage would be of vital importance.

Saleem Akhtar Mahay, another progressive farmer, hailed Agriculture Transformation Plan of the incumbent government.

He stated that there was record production of different crops including mango, sugarcane, maize, wheat and rice while Pakistani mangoes were highly popular across the world and suggested to set up of cold storage at local airport.

The growers have to transport mangoes to Lahore or Karachi, by trucks or other vehicles which increases expenditures and thus reduces profit margin he added.

He also suggested lowering of middle men role in sale of agricultural commodities. Although, it is very difficult to abolish role of middle men as they have deep roots in crops marketing system but the government's effective policies can help growers to earn maximum profit, he said.

Ahmed Nawaz, another farmer also proposed the government to ensure early payments to growers against their produce and suggested for introduction of cold storage facility at Internaional Airport Multan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad World Exchange Agriculture Vehicles Sale Mango Government Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 183.46 million

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 4, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court sets aside appointments made in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.