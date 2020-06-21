UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of 'Cuisine Museum' At Lok Virsa On Cards

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:40 PM

Establishment of 'Cuisine Museum' at Lok Virsa on cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to initiate a "Cuisine Museum" to introduce famous traditional food of all cities and areas of the country at one place adding a new attraction for food lovers of Federal capitals and foreign guest to satisfy their taste buds with traditional appetite.

Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Khan Kushvaha said Pakistan is located at an ideal strategic position which represented a variety of cultures and languages that shaped its cuisine, lifestyle and culture.

He said they were working to establish a `Cultural Food Museum' which would be solely devoted to particular food items having cultural significance.

He said that the main purpose of this Cuisine Museum was to serve cultured and famous dishes of every city and area of the country in their traditional style cooked by their best chefs which would also open a job opportunity for people of those areas.

He said beside cultural food, continental, chinese and italian food would also be served there.

Talha said Pakistani food has an important link with our cultural heritage, adding, traditional and desi food is an important aspect of connecting customs of a country with its cultural heritage.

