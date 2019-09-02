UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of Day Care Centers Essential In Province's Varsities: Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahjabeen Sheeran called on Governor Balochsitan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahjabeen Sheeran called on Governor Balochsitan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here Monday.

"Establishment of Day Care Center in all universities and provision of modern facilities to varsities for improving standard of higher education system in province came under discussion in the meeting", said press release.

The Governor said setting up of Day Care Center in respective universities was tremendously important because varsities have a lot of number of married women in which they face difficulties for caring of their young children during lecture to students about syllabus.

Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and MPA Mahjabeen Sheeran presented a chart to Governor Balochistan regarding the establishment of Day Care Centers in the meeting.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appreciated the proposal of establishment Day Care Center and agreed on it, assuring them that he would take measures to ensure establishment of Day Care Center in universities of the province.

