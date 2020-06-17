Establishment of DDA in final stages, says MNA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly from Dir Lower Syed Mehboob Shah said that the establishment of Dir Development Authority is in its final stage.

Informing the media about the development, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah said, on the directives of Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has assigned a special task to the Commissioner Malakand Division to implement the early establishment of the Dir Development Authority.

MNA Syed Mehboob Shah said that the establishment of the Dir Development Authority will boost tourism in the Lower Dir and Upper Dir and revolutionize the construction sector as well. He said the government is taking all steps aimed to facilitate the people.