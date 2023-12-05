Open Menu

Establishment Of Endowment Fund Crucial For Lasting Solution Of Varsities Financial Affairs: CM Domki

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that the establishment of an endowment fund was necessary for the permanent solution of the financial affairs of the public sector universities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that the establishment of an endowment fund was necessary for the permanent solution of the financial affairs of the public sector universities.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review the administrative and financial affairs of the universities of Balochistan and to solve the problems faced by them.

The meeting was attended by provincial caretaker ministers and the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the provision of bailout packages to universities is not a sustainable solution to financial problems, rising costs have to be controlled.

The support of the federation will also be sought for the establishment of the endowment fund, he said adding that the provincial government would contribute to the endowment fund according to its resources.

He said that improvement of governance in public sector universities should be ensured saying that for the transparency of the financial and administrative affairs of the universities, third-party audits should be done continuously.

Chairman of HEC Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed said that Higher Education Commission has formulated a comprehensive plan to improve the performance of public sector universities.

It is necessary to provide quality services by declaring education and health sectors as mandatory services, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan