Establishment of FATA University gift for tribal youth: JUIF leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The central leader of Jamiat Ulema islam (F) and Member of the National Assembly James Iqbal on Thursday welcome the establishment of FATA University by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and termed it a gift for the young generation of tribal areas.

In his statement issued here, he said that the Prime Minister has adorned the tribal youth with the jewel of education, adding that the step would ensure peace, development, and prosperity in the tribal districts.

James Iqbal who was also President of Parliamentarians Forum Pakistan, demanded the government to immediately change the name of FATA University in consultation with the tribal elders.

While congratulating the tribal people on the establishment of the varsity, he said that the distribution of laptops among the talented students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a good initiative by the Prime Minister.

The world is moving forward with advancements in modern technology and it is high time to facilitate the young generation especially who belong to backward areas in this regard so that they could play their imperative role in peace, progress and development in the country.

He urged the government to ensure more participation of the students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in education scholarships, laptops, and skills development courses.