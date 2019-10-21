UrduPoint.com
Establishment Of Halal Food Authority To Be Announced Soon: DG PSQCA

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Establishment of Halal Food Authority to be announced soon: DG PSQCA

Director General, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Abdul Aleem Memon on Monday said that establishment of a Halal Food Authority would be announced soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Director General, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Abdul Aleem Memon on Monday said that establishment of a Halal Food Authority would be announced soon.

He said this while speaking in a meeting with the leadership of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), said a statement.

Aleem Memon told the participants of the meeting that the PSQCA has generated 6094 standards on its own and adopted 16059 international standards as per the country's need and conditions.

He said that maintaining standard and quality of industrial production is our top most priority along with this we also understand the importance of ease of doing business for further growth of national economy.

Speaking on the occasion, President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan called for implementation of unanimous standardization in the industry across the country.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said that PSQCA is a vital institution for the development and maintaining standards of industry in the country.

On this occasion Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of KATI's standing committee on Food Security and Health Omer Qasim, Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Senior Vice Chairman PVMA Sheikh Basit Ikram and others also spoke to the meeting.

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan said that industry is ready to cooperate on every level to maintain production standards.

Zubair Chhaya was of view that similar standardization is the basic need to provide viable conditions to the industry inside the country.

Omer Qasim said that Pakistan's share is negligible in trillions of Dollars Halal food Industry, we should focus on the opportunities in the industry.

Director PSQCA Irshad Ali Ansari, Akhtar A Bughio and prominent industrialist also attended the meeting.

