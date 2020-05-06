Establishment Of "Heatwave Emergency Wards" Directed

Sindh Health Department on the directives of Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has directed to set up "Heatwave Emergency Wards" in hospitals in light of the expected heatwave and stormy rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Health Department on the directives of Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, has directed to set up "Heatwave Emergency Wards" in hospitals in light of the expected heatwave and stormy rains.

The directives had been issued as a result of meteorological department's prediction of expected heatwave, according to a news release.

The minister had directed to establish heatwave emergency wards in the hospitals of in Karachi.

Leaves of doctors, paramedical and other related staff working in all the hospitals had been cancelled.

The meteorological department had also predicted stormy rains in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad from Sunday.

The hospitals had been directed to make 24-hours health emergency facilities,the release added.